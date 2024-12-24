Chappell Roan Jokingly Apologizes to 'Glee' Fans After Calling This Episode 'the Worst'

Chappell Roan is backtracking on some harsh words she had for one particular episode of the former hit show, Glee.

Roan and visual artist Ramisha Sattar run an Instagram account together and they shared a series of hilarious posts about the season 3 episode of Glee called "Extraordinary Merry Christmas." Speaking on the episode, Roan declared it the "worst" episode of the show.

"This is the worst episode of Glee I've ever seen," she joked.

She doubled down on her joke, insisting that she hates it.

"I'm turning it off. I hate it. Next," the singer furthered.

"Guys i need to the context here is that I am high maybe someone else else's maybe someone's not who is who is," the post was captioned.

Another video was then uploaded to the account that featured Roan again. This time the "Casual" singer was sitting in front of a Christmas tree when the person behind the camera jokingly points a pair of purple scissors at the singer.

"This is my apology video for the Gleeks that I offended. I am so sorry. I love every episode of Glee, and I love Kurt and Blaine," she shared.

There were two other humorous posts about the Glee episode to the Instagram account. Each post featured a screenshot. The first one read: "Guys we are logging off. We are high. Logging off maybe you're not maybe."

A separate post joked that they were hacked.

"We were hacked y'all," it read with the same screenshot of Glee characters Kurt and Blaine.

The official synopsis of "Extraordinary Merry Christmas" reads, "The glee club members face a difficult decision when they are asked to perform in two different places at the same time."

Roan has previously opened up about how she feels about Glee, which starred Lea Michele, Darren Criss, the late Naya Rivera and more. In a video posted to social media, Roan shared that she initially thought the show was "stupid," but later got into it.

"I just started watching Glee. I'm on season 2. It took me like three full times to try to watch Glee, 'cause I was like, 'This is stupid as f---.' And then I was like, 'Lean into it.'" she shared.

chappell’s now in glee s2 she’s about to witness brittana for the first time😭 pic.twitter.com/4AsDPoVXig — ➶ (@rieeese) September 15, 2024

With 2025 just around the corner, Roan is taking some downtime before gearing up to release her sophomore album.

Her producer, Dan Nigro, shared to The New York Times that work has commenced on the project and that there are five songs completed for it.