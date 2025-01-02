Travis Scott Reacts to Tom Brady's Son Wearing His Mugshot in a Family Photo

Tom Brady's son Benjamin is a fan of Travis Scott and the rapper is pleased to know that.

In a post to his Instagram account on Jan. 1, the former football player posted a series of pictures of his year, including some snaps with his kids -- Jack, 17, Benjamin, 15, and daughter Vivian, 12.

He posted a lengthy message to go along with the pictures, sharing that he "couldn't have imagined a better way to ring in the new year than with the loves of my life."

"Reflecting on last year and thinking about the year ahead, there's no better perspective than looking at these three and always trying to be better for them each day, and helping to guide them in whatever way possible," he said.

"I'm so grateful for the experiences, blessings, family, friends, and everyone else who has impacted me along the way... I'm so blessed to have joy and gratitude in my life. No year ever goes exactly the way we want, but when I think about 2024, I could not have imagined anything better. So many new experiences that I got to share with amazing people, especially the three beautiful angels in these photos," Brady added.

"I wish you all a happy healthy 2025, and as I tell so many of my loved ones, "the best is yet to come!" he concluded.

In the series of pictures posted, Brady's youngest son was spotted wearing a T-shirt that featured the rapper's mugshot. Scott saw the image and joked about him making the Bradys' family pictures.

"So glad I made the family photo this year," he commented.

The rapper was previously arrested for disorderly intoxication while in Miami in June 2024. He was then sent to the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center.

"There was no physical altercation with anyone. This was a rowdy party, and Travis was already bailed out for a few hundred dollars. He is already home. There will be no further action to be taken, as it was a minor incident akin to receiving a ticket with no injuries," a source close to Scott said at the time of his arrest, according to Page Six.

His bond was set at $650, which he posted.

However, after the arrest, his attorney shared that there had been a "misunderstanding" and that there was "absolutely no physical altercation" that took place.

Brady shares Benjamin and Vivian with ex-wife Gisele Bündchen. He shares Jack with ex Bridget Moynahan.