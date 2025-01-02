Avicii's Father Reveals Desperate Attempt to Save Producer's Life Ahead of 2018 Suicide

Avicii died by suicide at the age of 28 in 2018, and now his father is revealing the last-ditch effort he used to try to save his son's life.

A new Netflix documentary called Avicii — I'm Tim is now streaming on the platform and Klas Bergling shared that he had once attempted to save his son's life by staging an intervention for the producer.

"As he approached, he could see all of us there. It was excruciatingly painful to see the look in his eyes. Oh man, that was really rough," Bergling said, according to People. "Then everyone shared how concerned they were, and Tim... at first, he was pretty furious."

Despite his attempt to help his son, Bergling shared that Avicii initially would not accept he help that was being offered to him until he finally gave in hours later.

"He refused to give in. But eventually something made him say, 'Fine, I'll get help.' I said, 'Okay, thank you.' It finally registered. We were thrilled. It got through to him. I think he realized it was time for him to do something about it," Bergling said.

While he would not accept help initially from his father, Avicii shared in a voiceover for the movie that he started seeing psychiatrists and doctors and tried to make life changes to help himself out.

"I'm trying to find balance. Balance in life, and with my friends and family," Avicii said.

At one point, he notes that he was "really happy" after finding balance. However, it would not last and he commited suicide in April 2018 while in Muscat, Oman.

His father was devastated when he found out and shared that "none of us imagined that something like this could happen."

Avicii is known for hits like "Hey Bother" and "Levels." The new movie includes interviews with friends and family as well as some narration by the late artist.