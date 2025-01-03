Drake Takes Aim at LeBron James' Disloyalty in Surprise New Freestyle

Drake is kicking 2025 off with a brand-new freestyle aimed at those who have switched up on him over the last year, most notably, LeBron James.

On Jan. 3, Conductor Williams posted footage of a new freestyle from the rap titan. The song is allegedly called "Fighting Irish Freestyle," which some believe is a reference to where the NBA legend played high school basketball at St. Vincent-St. Mary High School, whose mascot is a Leprechaun.

The song appeared to call out not only Drake's haters, but also those who have been disloyal to him over the last year, including James.

"Sure convinced the gang this shit is rooted in love when it isn't / I guess now you boys got to abandon your summer tradition / Cold shoulders I gave in the Hamptons, it come with the distance / Figured we was always gon' be close, like ovens and kitchens / I was sadly mistaken, the loyalty wasn't a given," Drake raps.

"The world fell in love with the gimmicks, even my brothers got tickets / Seemed like they loved every minute, just know this s--t is personal to us and it wasn't just business," he additionally raps on the track.

He continues his onslaught on his fake friends a few bars later in the song.

"N----as was never happy for me when I run up the digits / Or when I'm breakin' world records still, as I guzzle a Guinness," he raps.

Many believe the lyrics in the song are directed at James, who was once close with the Canadian rapper until Drake's feud with Kendrick Lamar went public last year.

Drake once appeared in an episode of James' HBO series, The Shop, in 2018, where they discussed intimate topics such as his son, Adonis.

"He's gonna get to a certain age, I'm gonna bring him right to 'Bron's house and I'ma be like, 'Yo, summer camp at Bronny's house!" he said, according to Paper Magazine.

After James attended Lamar's concert in June, Drake unfollowed James on social media. It was during this time that the feud between Drake and Lamar had reached an all-time high. Lamar's diss track "Not Like Us" was ruling the charts and many celebrities were seen rapping along.

To add fuel to the feud between Lamar and Drake, James also later said that he was a big fan of "Not Like Us," in which Lamar called Drake a "certified pedophile."

James was also allegedly screaming the line "Mustard" from Lamar's song "TV Off" from his GNX album.

The feud between Lamar and Drake has resulted in one of the most notable rap beefs in history as well as legal actions taken.

Drake has filed multiple legal actions against "Not Like Us". In a filing on November, Drake claims UMG "funneled payments" to iHeart to promote "Not Like Us" on radio.

Additionally, Drake filed a previous legal action against UMG in November. In that action, he claimed that UMG used payola to inflate the success of "Not Like Us" during its release week.

Both Spotify and UMG have since denied the accusations that Drake and his legal team have labeled against them.