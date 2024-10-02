Drake has unfollowed longtime pal LeBron James on Instagram, and social media users think it may be related to the rapper's beef with Kendrick Lamar.

Drake went on an unfollowing spree on Instagram Tuesday, with James being among those he cut off.

According to HotNewHipHop, he also took back his follow for the Instagram accounts of Kendrick Lamar, Playboi Carti, Metro Boomin, DeMar DeRozan, and Joe Budden.

Music Times confirmed that these stars are no longer on the list of Instagram accounts the "God's Plan" hitmaker follows as of Tuesday afternoon.

Drake, who has 144 million followers on Instagram, did not explain why he unfollowed these big names, but fans quickly shared their two cents regarding the move.

It's been speculated for months that Drake and James had a falling out after the Los Angeles Lakers superstar attended Lamar's "Pop Out" concert in June. DeRozan also made an appearance at the show, where he danced on stage to the Drake diss track "Not Like Us."

James also later said that he was a big fan of "Not Like Us," in which Lamar called Drake a "certified pedophile."

Now, fans have taken Drake's unfollowing of James as proof that the rapper may be officially severing ties with the four-time NBA champion.

"It is because of Kendrick Lamar," one user commented on X, formerly Twitter.

A second person joked, "Insert 'Not Like Us.'"

"Drake after seeing LeBron at the Kendrick Lamar concert," another wrote before adding a meme of Michael Jordan saying, "...and I took that personally."

Some appeared to be heartbroken over the idea that the pair are no longer friends.

One X user shared several photos of Drake and James hanging out over the years and wrote that it's the "end of an era."

Back in 2021, James narrated a video for Drake's Billboard award for Artist of the Decade, praising his pal's achievements in music.

The rapper returned the gesture last year when James broke the all-time NBA scoring record.

