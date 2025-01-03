Is Drake Ditching Beef? Leaked Bars Leave Kendrick Lamar's Fans in a Tizzy

In a new 12-second music leak circulating Friday on social media, Drake appears to be saying bye-bye to his never-ending rap beef with Kendrick Lamar.

In the short visual, Drake spits, "F*ck a rap beef, I'm tryna get the party lit," suggesting a new direction in his artistic approach.

"New Drake leak just dropped, and it's spicy! 👀 Drizzy brushes off rap beef, saying: 'F*** a rap beef, I'm tryna get the party lit.' The track features 21 Savage and nods to Lil Durk, plus a batch of collabs with PARTYNEXTDOOR. Feud with Kendrick? Who cares, apparently. 🌀" pic.twitter.com/4hTKyOR0jT — Chasethatclout (@chasethatclout) January 3, 2025

According to AllHipHop, it's unclear whether the snippet is even real, but fans speculate that it could be a piece of new music from Drake and PartyNextDoor — the two were rumored to have been working together at the end of November.

This speculation comes hot on the heels of Lamar's new album GNX being released and rapidly climbing to No. 1 on the charts.

Kendrick's fans have reacted to the leaked snippet, and they were quick to express their opinions on social media as well.

A lot of people hopped on Instagram to indicate how Drake's changes of focus were a turnaround from earlier diss tracks and were a bit shady about his new direction.

One user joked, "Kendrick getting the party lit and beefing," while another noted, "I like Drake with the melodies; I don't like Drake when he acts tough.

Others challenged Drake, equating him with the use of ghostwriters, with one commenting, "Where's the reference track?"

Aside from the criticisms that followed regarding his music, a few fans noted the timing of Drake's lyrics in connection to his legal battles with UMG and Spotify over Kendrick's diss song.

One user said, "Shoulda said this before the lawsuit," in reference to the allegations Drake made about the two companies supposedly colluding.

Although others poked fun at the situation, some fans wished Drake would grow up from the rap battle and his nightlife.

"Ahhh now it's f a rap beef after you begged the man to drop, got it," read one sarcastic comment.