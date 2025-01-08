LiAngelo Ball's Unlikely Hit 'Tweaker' Goes Completely Viral As Fellow Rappers React

Basketball player and now rapper, LiAngelo Ball, is taking the internet by storm thanks to his song "Tweaker."

Released on Jan. 3 under the moniker G3, the song has shockingly garnered over 4 million views on YouTube and has caught the attention of other rappers.

"I might swerve, bend that corner, woah-woah / B--ch, hold on tight 'cause I tweak and this b-tch start lettin' sh-t go / And I heard that she wanna show-ow / Me who she be, I'm kinda f--kin' with it, show me some mo'," he raps on the song.

The song has since rocketed up the United States Spotify charts, where it has entered the top 10 with more than 1.3 million streams.

LiAngelo Ball (G3)'s "Tweaker" enters the top 10 on the US Spotify chart for the first time at #8 with 1.317 million streams. pic.twitter.com/MvyDHeaCuN — chart data (@chartdata) January 8, 2025

Now, a slew of other rappers have come out to praise the song as well.

"@LiAngeloBall send me da open verse ima tweak," Moneybagg Yo said of a potential collaboration.

@LiAngeloBall send me da open verse ima tweak 🔥🗣️ — SPEAK (@MoneyBaggYo) January 7, 2025

"Send da verse @LiAngeloBall," Boosie Badazz also commented.

Send da verse @LiAngeloBall ‼️‼️ — Boosie BadAzz (@BOOSIEOFFICIAL) January 8, 2025

Ball previously played in the G League for basketball for the Greensboro Swarm. He also briefly played for the Hornets and Detroit Pistons in preseason NBA games.

His brother, Lonzo Ball, is in the NBA and currently plays for the Chicago Bulls. While Lonzo is credited on the song, it appears his involvement in the track is little. Now, Lorenzo has cleared up his involvement in the making of "Tweaker."

"Only credit I deserve is the cover art lol G really that! #YearOfG," he wrote in a post to X.

Only credit I deserve is the cover art lol G really that! #YearOfG — Lonzo Ball (@ZO2_) January 6, 2025

Thanks to the success of the track, Ball has been booked to play at Rolling Loud California. The festival announced the news in a post to their X account.

.@LIANGELOBALL’S FIRST ROLLING LOUD 🔥 — Rolling Loud (@RollingLoud) January 7, 2025

In 2023, Ball announced he was having a child with former Love and Hip Hop: Hollywood star Nikki Mudarris. Last year, the couple shared that there was another baby on the way.