Azealia Banks Slams Doechii's Rise to Fame: 'It's Giving DEI Hire'

Azealia Banks is not mincing words when it comes to rap rival Doechii and her sudden rise in popularity.

On X, Banks responded to another user who said that Doechii is one of the best rappers out there currently. That's when Banks claimed that Doechii was "burning" and a "DEI hire" due to the color of her skin.

"Absolutely not. Lmao. She got def jam poetry slam newyorican cafe music/TDE writing camp shit. It's giving DEI [Diversity, equity and inclusion] hire. Everybody has convinced themselves she's good because she's dark-skinned and if u tell the truth and admit she's boring – ur automatically colorist or whatever," Banks tweeted.

She elaborated at her choice for the top rising female rapper right now being Asian Doll.

"Asian Doll is dark-skinned and gorgeous and her music is fire and Asian been hot for a MINUTE. The girls don't wanna give her her 10's cause they're all jealous of her she's f--king FAB," Banks added.

She also shared that Cupcakke should be another person in the running for best rising female rappers right now.

"Like how did hip hop really overlook CupcakKe and Asian Doll for Ice Spice and Doechii??? Be serious yall come on. I'm definitely a hater but I'm not a liar. I'm not gonna lie to you and tell u Doechii got one song that isn't some corny Issa Rae playlist black girl magic algorithm unexcitingness," Banks said in a different tweet.

"I really wish she was fab so I could agree with you all in saying I'm a hater but ....... It's not giving, and all the c--ts in the industry agree. Lmao the gays be saying she look like a bag of rocks," Banks' rant concluded.

Over the last year, Doechii has risen to superstardom and has earned notice from fellow musicians like Billie Eilish, SZA and more.

"Yea doechii is my favorite artist rn hands down . F--k the genre," SZA said of the rapper.

"Doechii is so fire omg," Eilish shared.

Doechii made a major award show appearance in 2024 thanks to her Katy Perry collaboration, "I'm His, He's Mine" at the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards.

Her mixtape Alligator Bites Never Heal is up for four Grammys at the 2025 ceremony.