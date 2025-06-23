Nicki Minaj Alleges Industry Sabotage, Reveals Why She's Not Releasing Music

Nicki Minaj is raising concerns about why fans haven't seen new music from her lately. The rapper shared a series of posts on X (formerly Twitter) over the weekend, suggesting that behind-the-scenes interference is preventing her from releasing new work.

The 42-year-old artist said "distractions" have made it difficult for her to focus on music. "Needing the Barbz is @ an all time high for every distraction," she wrote, referencing her loyal fanbase.

"So let me start talking about what I've found out. About them. Real juicy. Confirmations." She added hashtags like #MakeABaby and #PaidMoles, hinting at problems inside the industry.

Minaj also shared that people are allegedly trying to ruin her family life. "Trying to tear a husband away from his wife & family with lies & friends in high places. Yuck. No more distractions," she wrote.

"No one hates a happy marriage more than ppl in an unhappy one."

According to Geo News, she claimed that her social media accounts are being targeted, saying features are missing or broken, and some fans are being silenced.

"Barbz save all info on everytime you get flagged or suspended & what platform it's on," she warned.

Nicki Minaj reveals she hasn’t released any new music this year due to sabotage, including being shadow banned, swatting and targeted by paid moles spreading misinformation about her online. pic.twitter.com/VVw2VL4HP8 — Buzzing Pop (@BuzzingPop) June 21, 2025

Nicki Minaj Alleges Social Media Control, Blames Industry Figures

Nicki believes her online presence is being limited, possibly to keep her from connecting with her audience.

Minaj hinted that someone else may be controlling her social media, noting that others have had access to her accounts and she hadn't changed the passwords herself.

She compared her situation to a lawsuit involving Roc Nation CEO Desiree Perez, whose daughter alleges she was wrongfully detained.

Some fans believe Minaj is pointing fingers at Roc Nation and Jay-Z, especially after she reposted legal documents and mentioned "Goofy Bleek to the rescue," which could be a reference to Memphis Bleek, a close friend of Jay-Z, JustJared said..

In a tweet, Minaj questioned whether it made sense to keep working in an industry where she felt deliberately cut off from her fans while others stayed silent about it.

She also reposted fan claims about her home being swatted and questioned the way her "likes" and posts are being shown on platforms like X.