Fat Joe Reveals Stepping Out of Retirement to Win A Grammy, Says Killer Mike Inspired Him

Fat Joe shared more insights in his decision to step out of retirement and make new music.

On Jan. 7, Billboard interviewed Joe regarding his first solo album in 15 years, titled "The World Changed on Me," which was released in December 2024. This was followed by queries about Joe's return to the rap industry.

According to the Paradise rapper, he was inspired by Killer Mike, who won three awards at the 2024 Grammys. Mike had won the trophies for Best Rap Song and Best Rap Performance for "Scientists & Engineers," as well as the Best Rap Album for "Michael."

Joe also shared that he also had a phone call with Eminem, who convinced him not to retire as he was "one of them" and although Joe was fully set in retiring, seeing Killer Mike win Grammy awards brought him back to the game.

With him having returned to the music scene, Joe shared that his main goal was to win a Grammy award.

"(I was) super done, but I got back out 'cause Killer Mike, the man won that Grammy, the one thing I never got is the Grammy," Joe said.

"I want an Emmy, I want so many things, but it was that Grammy, when I seen it, I called (Dr.) Dre, and I never look from the jealous lands, I always looked from the inspirational lands, and I was like 'Yo, it's possible, let's get back in the kitchen and let's cook."

He added, "So, he inspired me to come out of retirement."