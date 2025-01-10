Maren Morris and Julia Michaels Castrate a Man in New Music Video for 'Scissors'

Maren Morris and Julia Michaels have joined forces for a new collaboration that is sure to have men being a bit more grateful.

The two music superstars released the music video for their collaboration called "Scissors." In it, the two women uses scissors for various purposes, including cutting a ribbon and to disfigure a man.

While the video is mostly playful, at the end of it, the women decide to castrate an ex-lover with a pair of scissors.

This is Morris' latest foray into pop music. She was a superstar in the world of country music before transitioning into the pop genre.

"I thought I'd like to burn it to the ground and start over," she told the Los Angeles Times of her career. "But it's burning itself down without my help."

More recently, she shared that she left because she could feel her voice diminishing in the genre.

"We all had our different reasons for walking away," Morris said via MSN. "It wasn't really a plan for me. I was just starting to see my voice get smaller and smaller and the ceiling lower and lower. I just felt like, 'I'm going to have to sacrifice a lot of comforts to be able to do what I want to do.'"

Read more: Maren Morris Gets Honored With THIS Major Award After Leaving Country Music

Her last album was 2022's Humble Quest, but she's released two EPs since -- the transitional The Bridge and then Intermission last year. "Scissors" is not the first time she and Michaels have collaborated. They worked on the song called "Cut" from Morris' Intermission EP.

Meanwhile, around the time that she left country music, Morris came out as a member of the LGBTQ community. In a post to her Instagram account, Morris shared that she is bisexual.

"Happy to be the B in LGBTQ+, happy pride!"

Morris came out after she divorced her ex-husband, fellow country singer, Ryan Hurd. They had been married for five years before they called it quits. Together, they share son Hayes.

After their divorce was finalized, the details of their settlement were revealed with the couple slated to split the custody of Hayes. Additionally, Morris has to pay Hurd $2,100 a month for child support for their son.