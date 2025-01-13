Macy Gray Slammed for Walking Out on the 'Masked Singer' After Getting Eliminated: 'Embarrassing'

Macy Gray's reaction to being voted off the Masked Singer has gone viral on social media for all the wrong reasons.

While the singer did well in the competition and made it to the final two, she was less than pleased when she was eliminated from the competition. Dressed as Toad In The Hole, she was eliminated by judges Jonathan Ross, Davina McCall, Mo Gilligan and Maya Jama.

In the clip, Gray immediately walks off stage when Bear is announced as the one who would be safe from the elimination. All of the judges appeared to be shocked at this move and looked around for a cue on what to do next.

While Gray comes back on stage and is unmasked, she is praised despite her sudden departure.

"You're an idol," Maya Jama told her, noting that she used to sing Gray's songs while growing up.

"That voice is amazing," another judge echoed.

Gray's performance has since gone viral on social media, with many people slamming her actions.

"Macy Gray...that was embarrassing," said one person.

"Macy Gray absolutely livid while hanging out of a Yorkshire pudding costume is hands down the highlight of 2025 so far!" added another.

Macy Gray absolutely livid while hanging out of a Yorkshire pudding costume is hands down the highlight of 2025 so far! #maskedsingeruk pic.twitter.com/jTAOKT0qlb — Proud To Be British (@Proud2bBritish1) January 11, 2025

"Macy Gray being FUMING at being booted off the #MaskedSingerUK is peak,"someone else shared.

Macy Gray being FUMING at being booted off the #MaskedSingerUK is peak pic.twitter.com/6AhoTfHDF2 — Lucy Wilson (@LUCY_EW88) January 11, 2025

"OMG that was deliciously awkward as!!! Just How angry was Macy Gray!" someone else said.

OMG that was deliciously awkward as!!! Just How angry was Macy Gray! 😂🤣😅🤣😂 #maskedsinger pic.twitter.com/u4My8qbAwG — The Woman (@TheWomanHolmes) January 11, 2025

After Gray's performance, Jama poked fun at the incident in a post to her Instagram Stories.

"Me at ant any minor inconvenience," the clip showed as Gray walked off stage.

This is not the first time that Gray has caused a commotion for an interaction on the Masked Singer. According to The Daily Mail, a judge shared that Gray refused to leave the competition.

"Macy Gray had such passion for The Masked Singer that when she was told that she had to leave the show, which you saw last night, she refused to leave the show," he said.

"She said, 'No, I'm continuing in the show,'" he added.

Gray also refused to take off her head to reveal her identity after being eliminated.

Gray is most known for her song "I Try" and she's been nominated for five Grammys, winning Best Female Pop Vocal Performance in 2001. Her last album was 2018's Ruby.