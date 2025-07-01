Chris Brown Reaches Settlement in Lawsuit Over Alleged London Nightclub Attack

Chris Brown has reached a settlement in a civil lawsuit linked to an alleged nightclub attack in London, but the singer still faces serious criminal charges in the UK.

Music producer Abe Diaw filed a lawsuit in 2023, claiming that Brown hit him three times with a Don Julio 1942 tequila bottle at TAPE nightclub.

Diaw also alleged that once he was knocked out, Brown continued to kick and stomp on him, leaving him with lasting injuries.

On June 28, court documents filed in Los Angeles County showed that Diaw asked for the case to be dismissed with prejudice, meaning it can't be filed again, TMZ said.

That usually points to a private settlement between both sides, although no details about the terms have been made public.

Representatives for both Brown and Diaw have not commented on whether money was involved.

Chris Brown Faces UK Trial After Settling Civil Lawsuit

While the civil matter in the US is closed, Brown is still facing criminal charges in the United Kingdom related to the same incident.

British prosecutors have charged him with assault and possession of a weapon. Brown was arrested in Manchester on May 15, 2025, shortly after landing for his world tour.

Prosecutors allege that Brown used the tequila bottle as a weapon, then kicked and punched Diaw as he lay unconscious on the ground.

After his arrest, Brown was taken into custody and appeared in court the next day.

According to AllHipHop, he was released nearly a week later on $6 million bail, under conditions that included giving up his passport and staying at a specific address approved by the court.

Despite the charges, the court has allowed the 35-year-old singer to continue his international tour, provided he returns for all court appearances.

Brown entered a not guilty plea during a June 20 hearing, and his criminal trial is scheduled for October 26, 2026.

This isn't the first time Brown has faced legal trouble. While he's managed to settle some issues outside the courtroom, the upcoming trial could have lasting consequences. For now, he remains under close watch as he continues his performances around the world.