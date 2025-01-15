Hayley Williams' Grandfather's Hidden Gem: Long-Lost Album to Release 50 Years Since Recording

Rusty Williams, Hayley Williams' grandfather, is about to release his debut album, which was recorded decades ago. The announcement came via Congrats Records, founded by Paramore drummer Zac Farro.

"A special announcement from our friend Rusty is coming tomorrow," the label posted on January 14, alongside a vintage photo of Rusty strumming his guitar.

The comments section was filled with enthusiastic responses, delighted to see Hayley's "Grandat" on the page. The Paramore frontwoman herself chimed in, saying, "How grand is that."

This was followed by a new post on January 15, when the label uploaded the cover of Rusty's debut album, titled "Grand Man." According to the company's statement, the album will hit the shelves on February 14.

"Rusty Williams, grandfather of @yelyahwilliams, is releasing his debut album of never before released music recorded between 1972-1983 on Feb 14th," it shared.

Congrats Records also released an official lyric video of the digital single, "Knocking (At Your Door)."

In a statement from Rolling Stone, Rusty shared that he doesn't expect anything big following the album's release and that he was "too old to be famous." However, he simply hopes that his work will be appreciated at least.

"I want people to see how it felt when things were real," Rusty stated.

Paramore's lead guitarist, Taylor York, also reportedly took charge of moving Rusty's music into digital platforms.

To share more thoughts about her grandfather's work, Hayley mentioned that Rusty has "a way of cutting to the core of a feeling."

The "Still Into You" singer remarked, "It's nice when you can hear something plain and simple and know that it is true."