Kanye West's Wife Bianca Censori Shows Support Amid His Emotional Incest Revelation

Kanye West's wife, Bianca Censori, has shown she is standing by him even after he shared a surprising and upsetting story online.

This week, Kanye posted on social media about something that happened when he was a young boy with his cousin.

Even though what Kanye shared was very personal and made many people feel uneasy, a close friend of the couple told DailyMail that Bianca is giving him her full support.

They said that Kanye and Bianca even went to Spain together when he released a video related to this story because they knew it would get a lot of attention.

The friend explained that Bianca thinks what Kanye did was "incredibly brave" and that it might help other people who have gone through similar difficult experiences but don't talk about them. The song he released is called "Cousin," and it talks about these tough feelings.

Bianca Censori Stands By Kanye Amid Shocking Revelation

The friend added that while Bianca hasn't always agreed with everything Kanye has done lately, she believes in him on this issue.

They are both trying to heal from things that have happened in their past, and giving each other space to do that is important for their marriage.

Bianca was seen in Spain without Kanye, wearing a bold outfit. This happened after Kanye posted the upsetting story about his cousin and released the music video.

In the video, Kanye sings about what happened and mentions his cousin being in jail for a long time for hurting someone, CheatSheet said.

Kanye's ex-wife, Kim Kardashian, had talked about this cousin before in a TV show. She said he was in jail for a very serious crime he committed when he was young.

This news comes after Kanye also made a claim online that he hasn't seen his son Saint this year, even though there are pictures of them together from January.

Someone close to Kim Kardashian said that Kanye has been in Los Angeles and could see his kids, but he didn't ask to see them much until recently. They also said that Kim wants to make sure their kids are in safe and calm situations.

Despite all the recent ups and downs, Kanye and Bianca seem to be working through things. They were seen together in Spain earlier this month, eating at a restaurant.