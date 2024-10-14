Hayley Williams Defends Reputation Amid Toxic Workplace Allegations Against Her Salon

Last week, Hayley Williams of Paramore opened up about her battle with mental health challenges, emphasizing the importance of seeking help from organizations that offer support to those in need.

However, several individuals raised concerns in the post's comments regarding Fruits Hair Lab, the salon in Nashville co-established by Williams.

The salon was also accused of allegedly deleting comments from former employees detailing toxic workplace experiences, reportedly leading one employee to seek therapy.

Further allegations suggested that Williams had neglected certain matters at the salon, with some criticizing her statement as merely for show.

In a response on Instagram, the front woman made it clear that she will no longer hinder her team from intervening against individuals attempting to exploit and tarnish her reputation.

Read her statement below:

not to come back to this but hayley has now commented on everything https://t.co/hQXm1V9VYh pic.twitter.com/pBkGTZOYcO — ash :) (@hiimynameisash) October 12, 2024

On World Mental Health Day on October 10, Good Dye Young, the hair dye brand also co-founded by Williams, took to social media to share a post where she openly acknowledged her previous lack of understanding about mental health issues and the profound impact they can have on individuals.

The "Misery Business" singer shared her journey of grappling with both mental and physical health challenges over an extended period; following a diagnosis in 2018 of "depression and a specific kind of PTSD," she came to realize the profound impact of mental illness on one's physical well-being, a connection she had not fully comprehended before.

"I didn't appreciate how interconnected my mind and body really were," shs said. "This kind of fatigue is becoming more and more common, by the way. It can seem pretty impossible to thrive, holistically, in the modern world."

In her reflection, Williams stressed the important role mental health professionals and functional doctors played in her journey toward receiving a diagnosis. Without their guidance, she acknowledged that she may have remained unaware of her condition and would have persevered in facing challenges independently.

Williams concluded her lengthy post by urging fans to visit the social media profiles of Inclusive Therapists, Therapy for Black Girls, and the Trevor Project and underlined the importance of seeking help and guidance for those facing their own challenges.