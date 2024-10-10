Paramore's Hayley Williams Shares Personal Struggles on World Mental Health Day

Paramore frontwoman Hayley Williams shared her thoughts about her mental health struggles on World Mental Health Day.

According to Rolling Stone on October 10, Williams uploaded a post on Instagram via the account of Good Dye Young Inc., the hair dye which she co-founded. The post, highlighting this year's World Mental Health Day, shared some of the "Still Into You" singer's challenges.

Williams started by recalling the year 2018, the time when she was diagnosed with depression and a certain type of PTSD. Prior to this diagnosis, Williams has been struggling with her mental state and health issues.

"Admittedly, I'd been very ignorant about mental illness and just how all-consuming it can be," Williams shared. "I didn't realize it could affect your physical well-being too."

Williams revealed that she learned from her doctor that she had chronic fatigue and added, "But still, I didn't appreciate how interconnected my mind and body really were."

The singer emphasized how common the fatigue was, making it more difficult to manage daily life in the modern world.

Fans expressed how proud they were of Williams opening up and resonating with them. Some comments include "This is why I love Hayley so much," "Hayley being an absolute inspiration for me once again," and "Thank you for opening up to us."