Dave Grohl Dedicates 56th Birthday to Volunteering for LA Wildfire Relief Efforts

Foo Fighters' Dave Grohl extended a helping hand to support individuals impacted by the relentless wildfires in Los Angeles.

On his 56th birthday on January 14, the rock star dedicated his time to volunteering with Feed the Streets Los Angeles.

During a recent series of Instagram Stories shared by the community organization, Grohl could be spotted mixing a hefty pot of chili in one clip while another captured him pushing dark containers along the sidewalk to their designated destinations.

Feed the Streets LA's current focus is assisting individuals affected by the ongoing fires. Their overall mission, as stated on their website, is to serve as a community-based non-profit that gathers donated essentials like food, hygiene products, clothing, and educational materials for direct distribution to those in need.

Meanwhile, this wasn't the first time Grohl did some volunteer work.

In 2024 during Super Bowl Sunday, the Foo Fighters guitarist demonstrated his commitment to serving others by cooking 70 pork butts at The Woodlands Family Shelter in Woodland Hills, California.

Grohl also showed his generosity in 2023 by grilling brisket, ribs, and pork butt at the Trebek Center in Northridge, California for the homeless. This act of compassion took place at Hope the Mission, formerly known as Hope of the Valley Rescue Mission, which aims to combat poverty, hunger, and homelessness.

Grohl's acts of kindness extended across the ocean to Australia in December 2023. During a break from Foo Fighters' tour, he dedicated his time to serving meals to the homeless, partnering with The Big Umbrella Foundation in Melbourne.

Additionally, his altruistic efforts were not limited to international waters, as he also provided nourishment to the brave firefighters combatting the devastating wildfires in California back in 2018.