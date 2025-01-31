Dave Grohl Shocks Fans With Surprise Nirvana Reunion at FireAid Featuring Daughter Violet

Nirvana has reunited and served as a highlight for Jan. 30's star-studded FireAid concert.

The legendary grunge group performed with drummer Dave Grohl, bassist Krist Novoselic and rhythm guitarist Pat Smear at the event. However, there were many surprise guests during the performance, including various female singers stepping in for the late Kurt Cobain.

The artists that took the place of Cobain were St. Vincent, Kim Gordon and Joan Jett. There was another surprise guest thrown into the mix when Dave's 18-year-old daughter Violet took to the stage to sing Nirvana's "All Apologies." While the tune remained close to the original, there were slight alterations with Violet's impressive voice.

This is not the first time that Violet has played with her dad as part of Nirvana. She previously played with them in 2020 at The Art of Elysium benefit. The singer performed the song "Heart-Shaped Box" with the group.

Dave opened up in the past about having only female singers step in for the late Cobain back in 2014. The drummer explained that the idea of only having female singers came to them around the time that the group was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

"We thought, 'Wait, it has to be all women," Dave explained to Rolling Stone.

"Don't even ask anyone else. If we can fill the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame performance with these incredible women singing Nirvana songs, then we'll have achieved our own revolution," he added.

"It also added a whole other dimension to the show. It added substance and depth, so it didn't turn into a eulogy. It was more about the future," Dave shared.

The drummer has been in the spotlight over the last year due to his September 2024 love child scandal. Dave welcomed a child out of marriage with a woman that was not his wife, Jordyn Blum. After the scandal, Violet took some time away from social media and only returned six weeks later.

FireAid featured some of the biggest names in music from various decades. The likes of Billie Eilish, Joni Mitchell, Green Day, Lady Gaga and Katy Perry showed up as part of the event. FireAid raised money for those in the city of Los Angeles after the metropolis was devastated by a series of wildfires in early January. The concerts spanned over five hours across two venues.