Lil' Kim Doubles Down on Praying a Monsoon Hits LA: 'Doesn't Everyone Understand a Monsoon Is Heavy Rain?'

Lil' Kim has doubled down on a highly ridiculed comment she made regarding the fires in Los Angeles.

Taking to her X account on Jan. 16, the rapper stood behind the comments she made about the city needing a monsoon to put out all of the ongoing fires.

"What's happening is devastating and what LA really needs right now is rain—so what's the issue? Doesn't everyone understand that a monsoon is heavy rain? I'm so happy to see that everyone is staying so positive during such a tragic situation. Let's keep praying and supporting everyone that has been affected by this," she wrote.

What’s happening is devastating and what LA really needs right now is rain—so what’s the issue? Doesn’t everyone understand that a monsoon is heavy rain? I’m so happy to see that everyone is staying so positive during such a tragic situation. Let’s keep praying and supporting… — Lil' Kim (@LilKim) January 16, 2025

Lil' Kim continued to make her point in a separate tweet shortly after that shared the definition of a monsoon.

"A monsoon is a seasonal shift in wind direction that can cause extreme wet or dry weather. Monsoons are often associated with tropical regions, but can occur in other parts of the world, including North America," the definition read.

"For anyone that's confused. Any questions?" she captioned the tweet.

However, other users on the platform still had choice words for Lil' Kim despite her trying to clarify what she meant.

"Just keep digging yourself deeper," wrote one person.

Just keep digging yourself deeper 😂 pic.twitter.com/Awn6w6cypK — Dezerin Grayer (@Real_Dezerin) January 16, 2025

"You're the only one confused 😂 you Google yourself too don't you," snapped another.

You're the only one confused 😂 you Google yourself too don't you. 🤣 — Dezerin Grayer (@Real_Dezerin) January 16, 2025

However, there were plenty of X users that came to the defense of Kim as well.

"GAG THEM B----ES AGAIN, MOTHER!! We know exactly what you meant," someone commented.

"We know what you meant, Kimmy. F--k these childish a-s folks!" another chimed in.

"Y'all better stop playing with Kim," shared a different user.

Y’all better stop playing with Kim 👊🏾🐝 pic.twitter.com/JxUFYdz0LC — LITTY🔥LOHAN  (@LITTYLOHAN) January 16, 2025

Lil Kim received plenty of criticism on Jan. 14 when she shared a post to her X account that she hoped that monsoons would come to put out the fires in L.A.

"#PrayForLA. Been sending strong prayers up for LA and everyone affected by the fires. This is heartbreaking. I pray to Jesus that God make it monsoon in LA," her post read.

"Ending one natural disaster with another one is crazy," one comment reads.

"That's not the best answer maybe..." shared another.

CBS reports that the ongoing fires in Los Angeles have resulted in 25 confirmed deaths as well as the destruction of 12,000 structures. Over the course of the fires, several celebrities have lost their homes, including songwriter Diane Warren who shared that her beach house had burned after she had lived there for almost 30 years.

Other celebrities such as Travis Barker's kids, Alabama and Landon, as well as Spencer Pratt and Heidi Montag also lost homes in the blaze.