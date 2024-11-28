Deb Antney Reveals Shocking $5M Offer to Ditch Nicki Minaj — Here's Why She Said No

Nicki Minaj's former manager Deb Antney shared some insights into managing the rapper — and one shocking offer she got while working with her.

Antney revealed that she was offered $5 million to release Minaj during an interview earlier this week.

"They offered me $5 million to get away from Nicki," Antney stated, as quoted by AllHiphop. "And I needed that $5 million. But you can't pay me enough. You can't do that to me. I ain't never got to speak to her again in life, but that's my child."

Antney's remarks arrived at a time of continued tension with Minaj, especially since Antney revealed she had tried to diffuse a dispute between the "Anaconda" rapper and her one-time rival, Lil' Kim.

Antney, for her part, said the fallout doesn't faze her. "She can talk about me, she can say whatever she wanna say, she can do whatever she wanna do. People were so shocked to see me; they didn't want me on that tour with her."

Antney said she can never really badmouth Minaj, framing her as special, a sort of sister-type relationship.

"It's things that I can't do with her," she explained, adding, "It's like I can't even say or knock her down the way I'd want to knock her down, or say what I want to say to her, because she's so fragile to me."

In addition to that, Antney mentioned the need for mentorship in the music industry and how she wants to help new female artists.

She even called out Latto as someone who would be better served with more direction.

"There's a couple of women that's in this game right now that I love to snatch right up under my wing," Antney said. "Because I feel like they don't have teams. And they would be so big."

Watch the full interview here: