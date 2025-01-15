Leighton Meester's Music Makes a Comeback as Fans Support Her After Losing Her Home in LA Fires

Leighton Meester's music is finding a new audience after she tragically lost her home in the recent Los Angeles wildfires.

Indeed, fans are rallying around her the same way they supported Heidi Montag during her own loss of her home to the fires — boosting her music on streaming services thanks to fan-driven campaigns spreading across TikTok.

Heidi's fans sent her music skyrocketing to the top of iTunes charts after her home was destroyed. Now, Leighton's supporters are stepping up in the same fashion, hoping to give her songs the same spotlight after the tragedy took the home she shares with her husband, Adam Brody.

A journalist and podcast host named Gibson Johns sparked the movement on TikTok.

"Can the internet also do what it did for Heidi Montag's underrated music from over a decade ago to Leighton Meester's underappreciated bops?" he said. "Her house also burned down, and this music deserves its moment in the sun!"

The Music of Leighton Meester

Leighton's musical journey began in 2009 when she was featured on Cobra Starship's hit song "Good Girls Go Bad."

Later that year, she released her debut single, "Somebody to Love," featuring Robin Thicke, followed by "Your Love's a Drug" in 2010.

In addition to her solo work, Leighton showcased her vocal talents in the 2010 film Country Strong.

She performed tracks like "A Little Bit Stronger" and "Summer Girl" for the movie's soundtrack.

Leighton's debut album Heartstrings, filled with introspective songs she wrote herself, arrived in 2014.

Although Meester hasn't actively pursued music since a small concert tour in 2015, fans are still rediscovering her artistry.

As of Wednesday, Heartstrings has climbed to No. 19 on the iTunes Albums chart, a testament to the renewed interest.

Even rapper Flavor Flav has joined the effort, lending his voice to the campaign to elevate Leighton's music. See the videos from him and others on TikTok below.