Lil Kim's Prayer That a Monsoon Hits LA Amid Wildfires Ignites Social Media Frenzy

Lil Kim is gong viral for her misguided message of support toward Los Angeles fire victims.

In a post to her X account on Jan. 14, the famed rapper shared that she was praying for everyone affected by the fires and that she hopes that monsoons come in response to the fires.

"#PrayForLA. Been sending strong prayers up for LA and everyone affected by the fires. This is heartbreaking. I pray to Jesus that God make it monsoon in LA," she said in her post.

Her tone-deaf apology has been met with plenty of backlash from those on social media.

"Ending one natural disaster with another one is crazy," one person said.

ending one natural disaster with another one is crazy— pic.twitter.com/dUfXqz8DTC — luca (@LucaGuadagnegro) January 15, 2025

"That's not the best answer maybe..." shared another.

"Idk about a monsoon, an end to the fire would've been just fine mama," wrote someone else.

Idk about a monsoon , an end to the fire would’ve been just fine mama 😅 — eskeleto 🇻🇦 (@skinny_dawg) January 14, 2025

"Praying for a monsoon is hilarious. You meant well tho," added another.

Praying for a monsoon is hilarious. You meant well tho — Rick Fox (@Dannatello_2) January 15, 2025

CNN reports that the fires in the Los Angeles area have resulted in 25 deaths as well as 12,000 buildings being destroyed.

The fires have destroyed homes and have forced many others to evacuate as they rage on.

Songwriter Diane Warren was among the many that had her home destroyed. In a post to social media, the Oscar-nominee shared that she had her house for almost 30 years before the fires burned it down.

"This is the last pic I took of Leah's rock from my beach house. I've had this house for almost 30 years. It looks like it was lost in the fire last nite," her post said.

"There's a rainbow shining on it which I'm taking as a sign of hope for all creatures who have been affected by this tragedy. The animals and the rescue ranch are OK tho which is the most important thing. Stay safe everyone," she added.

Other celebrities that had to flee their homes include Travis Barker's children, Alabama and Landon, who both announced the news on social media.

Spencer Pratt and Heidi Montag also lost their home in the fire. While the couple has been devastated by the fire, Montag's debut album, Superficial, has gone on to top the iTunes chart after fans rallied around them. The news was obviously welcomed by Pratt, who broke down in tears over the news.