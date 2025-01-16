Britney Spears Addresses Conspiracy Theory That She's a Clone: 'I Wish I Was That Interesting'

Britney Spears has put the clone rumors to rest.

In post to her Instagram account on Jan. 16, the "Circus" singer debunked a conspiracy theory that she's a clone and instead said that she is "owned by a little girl."

"A lot of people say I am a clone, I wish I was that interesting but no I'm owned by a little girl who lives within me. She is called Mini Me!" Spears began.

"She actually has a real name but I don't share her because I'm selfish with people I love," the singer added.

Spears noted that she was "serious" about a little girl living inside of her and that she hopes to let the world meet her one day.

"I'm actually serious, I will let you guys meet her one day. Until then may we all look up and wonder about the real kingdom of heaven," the singer concluded.

Spears' comments appear to be a clap back at comments made by Kristin Cavallari during an episode of Let's Be Honest podcast. The Hills star boldly shared that she thought Kanye West and Spears were clones, and said that Spears actually reached out to her afterwards.

"I get a call from my publicist. He calls me and he goes, 'Guess who wants your phone number?' And I go, 'Who?' Britney f--king Spears!" she began.

Cavallari said that she had texted Spears separately and offered to "hang out" with the singer when she gets back to Los Angeles. However, Spears never responded to Cavallari.

"Now I do think you're a f--king clone. I don't think it's you. I don't want to hang out," Cavallari said. "To me now it's all bulls--t, which I thought from the jump. This does not seem genuine to me. You just proved my point. You're not trying to hang out. You're trying to shut me the f--k up because I'm obviously onto something."

"My big thing was Kanye West I think is a clone, but I also said Britney is not Britney," she continued. "So, Britney obviously caught wind of that. So, my initial reaction was, I was scared. I'm not gonna lie. Like, they're f--king onto me, man."

Spears' little girl comments come after the singer previously said that that she's a 5-year-old and attending kindergarten.