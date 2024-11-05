Britney Spears is giving Kristin Cavallari a piece of her mind.

After The Hills alum recently shared on her Oct. 15 podcast, Let's Be Honest podcast, that she believed Spears was a clone, she said she received an interesting request.

"I get a call from my publicist. He calls me and he goes, 'Guess who wants your phone number?' And I go, 'Who?' Britney f--king Spears!" she said on the Nov. 5 episode.

Cavallari went on to share that she felt the pop legend had heard about the comments she made on her podcast and wanted to dispel the rumors.

"My big thing was Kanye West I think is a clone, but I also said Britney is not Britney. So Britney obviously caught wind of that. So my initial reaction was, I was scared. I'm not gonna lie. Like, they're f--king onto me, man. They did not like that podcast episode. Like, give her my number," she said.

Cavallari was also ushered into a group chat with Spears as well as Spears' manager.

"I text her separately. And I'm so nice. "I'm like, 'Hey, I'm hardly in L.A. anymore, but when I come in December, I'll let you know. We should hang out.' And then she just never f--king responded," she shared.

"Now I do think you're a f--king clone. I don't think it's you. I don't want to hang out," Cavallari added.

"To me now it's all bulls--t, which I thought from the jump. This does not seem genuine to me. You just proved my point. You're not trying to hang out. You're trying to shut me the f--k up because I'm obviously onto something," she furthered.

Previously, Cavallari shared that she thinks West and Spears are clones and referenced some old quotes made by West as proof.

"He said, 'If I go away and I come back and I look different, that is not me,'" Cavallari said. "And what the f--k happened? He was gone. Remember when he fell off the face of the earth?"

"Compare old photos of him. It's not the same f--king person," she added.

Cavallari shared similar thoughts about Spears.

"Go look at photos, that's not Britney Spears. Don't cancel me, Hollywood!" she said.