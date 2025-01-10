Britney Spears Joins Celeb Evacuations as LA Fires Spread Rapidly In Bizarre IG Update

On Jan. 9, Britney Spears shared with her fans that she had to leave her Hidden Hills residence as the wildfires in Los Angeles continued to spread quickly.

The pop star recalled the hours she spent driving away from the danger, ensuring her safety and that of her home and community in a bizarre Instagram update that featured a doll's feet.

"I hope you are all doing OK !!! I had to evacuate my home and I'm driving 4 hours to a hotel !!! I'm posting these adorable shoes to lift people's spirits !!!" the 41-year-old said in the caption.

"Most people may not even be on their phones !!! I wasn't the past two days because I had no electricity to charge and I just got my phone back !!! I pray you're all doing well and I send my love."

Spears then credited Eiko Kollander, who is an American-based Etsy seller and doll shoe and accessory designer, at the bottom of her caption.

The "Baby One More Time" singer finds herself among a multitude of celebrities residing in upscale neighborhoods across Los Angeles that have had to evacuate due to the raging fire, resulting in the loss of their homes.

Spears' update comes as her ex-husband, Sam Asghari, immediately dismissed questions about his famous ex during the first episode of "The Traitors."

At the start of the third season's debut of the show, Asghari found himself under a barrage of questions regarding his two-year marriage with Spears.

Despite the absence of any official non-disclosure agreement, the former fitness instructor promptly put an end to any discussions about his former significant other on the popular reality series.

According to The US Mirror, while making their way along the twisting road to a grand castle in Scotland, Robyn Dixon from "Real Housewives of Potomac" asked, "Sam I have to ask: are you connected to Britney Spears?"

The 30-year-old responded, "Yes. We were married for a while."

In the midst of the conversation, Chanel Ayan from "Real Housewives of Dubai" expressed her admiration for the "Lucky" singer. Curious, she asked Asghari if Spears was a fan of the "Housewives" series.

"I love Britney Spears. Does Britney Spears watch Housewives?"

Asghari, wanting to steer clear of discussing his ex-wife, maintained a polite smile and chose to keep his response private, saying, "I'm going to keep that to myself."

Ayan, not entirely content with his answer, playfully suggested, "Maybe you can drink and tell me something later."

Spears and Asghari met while filming the singer's music video for "Slumber Party." They were engaged in September 2021 after their romance developed on Instagram in 2017.