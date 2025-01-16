Britney Spears' Ex-Husband Sam Asghari Gets Brutally Humbled on 'The Traitors' As Nobody Knows Who He Is

Sam Asghari's, Britney Spears' ex, name and face were not known by many of his fellow castmates on the hit show, The Traitors.

Fellow cast member Wells Adams spoke about not knowing who Asghari was in an exclusive new interview.

Speaking to Entertainment Weekly, Adams shared that he had "no idea" who Asghari was when the cast arrived to the set of the show.

"I didn't know Sam. I know who Britney Spears is, but I don't know some random ex of Britney Spears," he added.

Fellow cast member Bob the Drag Queen shared a similar sentiment when it came to Asghari's identity, but asserted that he was a "nice guy."

"I did not know this man was Britney Spears' ex-husband. I don't know him, I do not know this man ... He's a nice guy — to me. He might not be nice, I don't know. I can't vouch for anything beyond that," Bob said in a YouTube Livestream.

"I was really tickled because at this point we're like all trying to find out who each other are and everyone's trying to find out, 'Who is Sam?'" Bob added. And then at one point Nikki [Bella] was like, 'I think that's Davide [Sanclimenti] from Love Island.'"

Dorinda Medley also agreed that she had no clue who the model and actor was. Speaking to SiriusXM's The Julia Cunningham Show, she swore she was not aware he was Spears' ex.

"Swear to God, it's true. Cross my heart, I had no idea who Sam was. I was advising him about how it is to go through a divorce and, 'What does your wife do?' and finally, Britney [Haynes] is like, 'Dorinda, that is Britney Spears' ex,'" she shared.

Over the course of his career, Asghari worked as a model and appeared in several shows including the acclaimed show Hacks and NCIS.

He and Spears married in June 2022. The marriage was a short one and lasted only 14 months before Asghari filed for divorce in 2023. Their dissolution of marriage was completed on Spears' 43 birthday.

TMZ reports that Asghari likely walked away from the marriage without anything as they are said to have a prenup in place.

Since the divorce, Spears has gone on to rebuild her relationship with her son, Jayden, who has visited the singer in Los Angeles after previously moving to Hawaii with his dad, Kevin Federline.

Both Asghari and Spears have dated other people after their divorce with Spears being linked to Paul Soliz and Asghari being linked to Brooke Irvine.