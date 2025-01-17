Sammy Hagar Shares Why He Won't Tour Anymore

Rock icon Sammy Hagar is taking a break from touring — and it could be for good.

Hagar has been touring extensively as part of Van Halen or as a solo artist for 50 years and this has led him to want to settle down.

Speaking to The Miami Herald, Hagar confirmed that he will not tour anymore.

"I don't think I want to go on tour anymore. I hate to say that, because I don't want to piss my fans off," he began.

However, he won't take a break from doing shows here and there.

"I'll go out and do a one-off show and do things like that, but the residency is going to give me a good extension of my career. That's what I'm hoping for," Hagar added.

He is set to start his own residency, The Best of All Worlds Tour Residency, in Las Vegas that will run from April to May. The rocker explained why he has a desire to do a residency over being on the road as well.

"With this, I don't have to travel, I don't have to unpack and pack and get on an airplane every day. You know, at my age, it hurts my shoulders to do all this. And I have to perform. I'm a performer, at the end of the day," Hagar shared.

"I keep telling my manager, 'Don't take any tours, let me do this residency. If I like it enough, I'll do another one. And if that's successful I'll do another one, and I can squeeze a few more years out of my career," the singer added.

Hagar rose to fame in the '70s as part of the band Montrose. He then launched a solo career in the '80s with one of his most notable songs, "I Can't Drive 55," which became a top 30 hit on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. From there, he became the lead vocalist for rock band Van Halen on and off from 1985 to 1996 and then again from 2003 to 2005.