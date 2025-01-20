Diddy Named 47 Times In New Police Transcript Linking Him To Tupac-Suge Knight's Murder Plot

A new police interview transcript has named the disgraced music mogul, Sean "Diddy" Combs, 47 times with accusations he paid "millions" to have Tupac Shakur and Death Row Records boss Suge Knight killed.

As reported by Marca, the allegations came from a secretly recorded 2009 interview with Duane "Keefe D" Davis, who is facing trial for Tupac's 1996 murder.

Prosecutors recently filed a 180-page document with the complete transcript of what Davis said, including allegations against Diddy related to the infamous crime.

Davis, in his own words, was the "boss," and had three Quindaro Southside Crips working for him to commit murder.

When Diddy's name came up during questioning from the Las Vegas Metro Police Department Detective Long over his alleged role, the report said Davis responded, "Yeah."

Davis also alleged that Diddy hated Knight so much that he said, "Ah, I'll give anything for that dude's head."

Davis said Diddy, then known as Puffy, jumped up in front of 45 people and said the cost on Tupac and Knight's heads was "motherf*****g millions."

However, Diddy has always denied any involvement in Tupac's murder, calling the claims "completely ridiculous" and "pure fiction." He has not been arrested or charged in the case, and Las Vegas police have said he is not a suspect.

Davis' statements also implied that Diddy was afraid of Knight. Diddy wanted him dead because "he was real scared of that guy," Davis claimed.

The bombshell statements come as Diddy, 53, has been facing a slew of new legal issues, with him having been placed under arrest in New York City following the September indictment after he was charged with sex trafficking and racketeering. He has also denied those accusations.

Those resurfaced allegations have reignited public interest in the nearly three-decade-old murder case itself.

According to the transcript and court documents, the secret files from the investigation into the murder of the Notorious B.I.G. may include ties between figures from the music industry in the 1990s and the two killings.