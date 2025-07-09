Diddy Verdict Called 'A Stain on the Criminal Justice System' as Advocates Sound Alarm

The half acquittal of Sean "Diddy" Combs in his heavily publicized federal trial has forced outrage from advocates for victims and legal experts concerned the verdict may discourage future alleged abuse survivors just desiring to come forward.

The verdict comes after an eight-week trial and more than 13 hours of jury deliberation, with the rap mogul now being acquitted on the most serious charges of sex trafficking and racketeering conspiracy. It convicted him on two lesser counts of transportation for prostitution.

Verdict Draws Fire from Advocates

National advocacy group UltraViolet condemned the outcome, calling it "a stain on a criminal justice system" that continues to fail sexual assault victims. In a statement, interim executive director Arisha Hatch called the verdict "an indictment of a culture in which not believing women and victims of sexual assault remains endemic."

Prosecutors with the Southern District of New York had presented an extensive case, including testimony from 34 witnesses and graphic hotel surveillance footage showing Combs attacking his ex-girlfriend, singer Cassie Ventura. Additional footage, explicit images, and evidence from federal raids on Combs' Los Angeles and Miami homes were also submitted.

Still, the jury ultimately rejected the core conspiracy charges. Former Assistant US Attorney Alyse Adamson said the outcome was a "huge blow" for the prosecution, describing the two convictions as "low-hanging fruit" in the context of the full indictment.

Potential Fallout for Future Cases

Some legal experts say the verdict may have far-reaching consequences.

Victims' rights attorney and former federal prosecutor Neama Rahmani warned the ruling could have a chilling effect on survivors considering whether to testify.

"You're talking about the most graphic, explicit, personal details of your sex life, and they think you're a liar," Rahmani said, per Rolling Stone, referencing the disturbing allegations jurors heard during trial.

He added that after seeing a jury disbelieve women who had "nothing to gain" by testifying, many victims will no longer be willing to relive trauma in court. "Eight out of 10 say they can't do it. After this, it's probably going to be nine out of 10," he said of his conversations with clients.

With the defeat on the most serious charges, US attorney Jay Clayton defended the office's commitment. After the trial, in a statement, he urged other sex crime victims to come forward and called for future sex crime cases to be approached with a "victim-centered" strategy, he said, because such crimes have a deep psychological and emotional impact.

"Sex crimes deeply scar victims," Clayton said. "Prosecuting sex crimes requires brave victims to come forward and tell their harrowing stories. We and our law enforcement partners recognize the hardships victims endure."