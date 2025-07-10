Diddy Alternate Juror Slams Rapper as 'Not Much of a Man' After Verdict

An alternate juror in the federal case against Sean "Diddy" Combs said he would have supported the jury's split verdict, but made it clear he has no respect for the disgraced music mogul.

Speaking on NewsNation's Banfield, a man identified only as George told his gripping personal story of having sat through the high-stakes trial. He said he was not part of those final deliberations, but that the evidence, instructions and testimony would similarly have led him to the same 12 unanimous decisions.

"I would have eventually reached the same conclusion that the other 12 jurors found," George said, emphasizing that he closely reviewed his notes and followed the judge's instructions.

Combs was convicted of two federal counts of transporting women across state lines for prostitution. The verdict acquitted him of the most serious charges of sex trafficking and racketeering. He has denied wrongdoing, pleaded not guilty to all charges.

'Poked Holes' in Witness Testimony

George said he believed prosecutors presented a strong case but admitted the defense managed to raise some doubt – particularly by showing text exchanges between Combs and ex-girlfriend Cassie Ventura.

"It was also a lot of saying 'thank you' sometimes, or, you know, 'I had a great time,'" he said, suggesting the messages created uncertainty about coercion. "They really did, I think, raise a little bit of doubt."

Still, George made it clear that just because there wasn't enough legal proof for all the charges doesn't mean Combs was innocent.

This is a disgrace to all women everywhere. #DiddyTrial pic.twitter.com/jHVlbsh7Tl — MEG 🦋 (@foxymeg_) July 2, 2025

Alternate Slams Diddy's Character

Though he supported the verdict, George didn't mince words when it came to Combs' personal conduct, especially after video of the rapper physically assaulting Ventura in a hotel hallway was played during the trial. Combs' legal team admitted to the domestic violence, stating, "It happened."

"Any man who does domestic violence isn't much of a man," George said. "Anyone that beats a woman, hurts a woman, is not a good person."

He added that he's grateful Combs was at least found guilty on some counts. "He is going to face justice, serve the time. Yeah. So I'm happy for that."

Sentencing Set for October

Combs is scheduled to be sentenced on October 3, 2025, following a request from his defense team for a speedy process. He is looking at as much as 10 years on each count, or a potential 20-year sentence. His lawyers are seeking the minimum punishment — just 21 to 27 months — while prosecutors have asserted that sentencing guidelines call for 51 to 63 months and may consider more.

Judge Arun Subramanian has denied Combs' requests for bail, stating the music mogul poses a danger to others. "It is impossible for the defendant to demonstrate by clear and convincing evidence that he poses no danger," the judge said, citing testimony and the defense's own admissions of violence.

Combs has been held in custody since his arrest in September 2024.