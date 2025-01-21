Bailey Zimmerman Apologizes for 'Drunk' Performance at Music Festival: 'I'm Embarrassed as Well'

Bailey Zimmerman apologized to his fans for his controversial performance at a music festival.

On Instagram, Zimmerman uploaded a post containing his sincere apology for performing drunk at the Crash My Playa event.

On social media, Zimmerman was shown having difficulties in singing his songs due to slurred speech, leading many to conclude that he was under the influence of alcohol during the performance. At one point, Zimmerman appeared to have jumped off the stage, much to the audience's shock.

In his apology video, Zimmerman mentioned that he was raised to confront his problem head-on and talked about the incident that had been consuming him.

"Last weekend, down in Cancun, Mexico, I'm sure everybody's seen the videos of me playing absolutely awful, and singing absolutely awful," Zimmerman stated.

"I feel like you guys deserve an explanation from me, because you've had my back through the highs and lows and through every mistake. So what happened was, I decided to drink that day, which was a mistake, and I got up on stage, and I was too drunk to play."

He continued, "I sang awful, I played awful, nobody got the show that they wanted or paid for, and I'm disappointed in myself."

Zimmerman also shared how embarrassed he was of his actions and declared his determination to improve himself.

"I'm embarrassed as well, and I'm going to do everything in my power to make sure that this never happens ever again. I want to show you guys the person that I truly am."

Zimmerman then expressed his gratitude: "Growing up is interesting. It's not an excuse, but man, thank you to everybody who's got my back. Thank you for staying, thank you for showing me love and grace, and we're going to crush this year."