Billy Ray Cyrus Mocked for 'Disastrous' Performance at Trump's Inaugural Ball: 'This Is A Disgrace'

Billy Ray Cyrus finds himself in hot water following a "disastrous" performance at Donald Trump's second inaugural event, raising eyebrows and ire alike.

During the ceremony at Trump's Liberty Ball, the country star went on stage to perform his collaboration track with Lil Nas X, "Old Town Road," and his iconic "Achy Breaky Heart."

However, the singer experienced several hurdles on the stage.

In his performance for "Old Town Road," Cyrus roughly sang the song's chorus with a hoarse voice. Due to technical difficulties, Cyrus was forced to improvise by removing the mic from the stand and interacting with the audience.

After instructing the audience to put their hands up while clapping unceremoniously, Cyrus remarked that he was told to "kill as much time as possible." The singer asked the viewers if they knew the lyrics for "Achy Breaky Heart."

At one point during the transition to his second song, Cyrus stated that he couldn't hear his guitar, prompting him to ask the crew, "Is my guitar still on? I think they cut me off. Is my guitar on, guys? I don't hear my guitar anymore."

The singer added, "Is anybody awake? I don't hear it. Do y'all hear this? Y'all want to sing more or you want me to just get the hell off the stage? I don't give a d***."

Cyrus then mentioned the same technical difficulties that occurred during Carrie Underwood's performance of "America the Beautiful."

"Carrie Underwood, you were amazing today," he said. "They had technical difficulties too and in life, when you have technical difficulties, you just gotta keep going. Or as President Trump would say, you gotta fight!"

During his performance for "Achy Breaky Heart," Cyrus decided to hand over his guitar and sing the song in acapella.

On social media, netizens stated how embarrassing Cyrus' performance was due to his gruff vocals and overall stage presence. Some even claimed that Cyrus was intoxicated or "high" at the event, while others simply dubbed the performance as a "disgrace."

One commented, "If you're drunk or high please don't perform at an inauguration @billyraycyrus. Get some help dude. That was embarrassing. Zero excuse for behavior like that."

A second one joined, "I'm embarrassed for you @billyraycyrus please get help and stop drinking. This is a disgrace to our President and our country, get off stage."

A third one added, "Billy Ray Cyrus appears to have smoked a mountain of crack and knocked back about 15 Busch lights and made possibly the cringiest few minutes in entertainment history."

A fourth one said, "Billy Ray Cyrus, clearly lip-syncing, looks like he crawled out from under a bridge before this weak performance at Donald Trump's inaugural Liberty Ball. So embarrassing."

"Oh my god! Billy Ray Cyrus' performance at Donald Trump's inaugural Liberty Ball is an epic disaster," another stated.