Drake's $100M Lawsuit Postponed By Devastating LA Fires As UMG Grapples With Time

The progress of Drake's $100 million lawsuit against Universal Music Group (UMG) has hit a snag due to the chaos caused by the raging wildfires in Los Angeles. This legal dispute involves the rapper's accusations against the company for endorsing Kendrick Lamar's diss track, "Not Like Us."

Drake claims that the song inaccurately portrays him as a pedophile and played a part in a brutal assault on his residence in Toronto.

Attorney Nicholas P. Crowell, representing UMG, submitted a formal petition seeking a 34-day extension to ready their defense adequately.

Per AllHipHop, the docs said, "We request this extension...because the wildfires in Los Angeles have greatly impacted Defendant's executive and legal teams. An extension from the Court would enable sufficient time to respond."

According to Drake's complaint, UMG put "corporate greed over the safety and well-being of its artists."

These claims are denied by the record label UMG, which frames the action as an attack on hip-hop artists' freedom of speech.

UMG has requested a new deadline of March 17 to submit their response, pending court approval.

Amid the legal battle, Joe Budden has stepped forward to share his perspective on the matter, pointing out what he perceives as contradictions in the "Taylor Made Freestyle" rapper's decision to take legal action against UMG.

"When [Drake] and I got into whatever we got into and them fans showed up to my house, he incentivized that, he cheered them on, he put them on a public platform, he applauded that behavior," Budden said, referencing their past feud.

He argued that Drake's lawsuit contradicts his previous actions, labeling him a "hypocrite" and accusing him of "code-switching" between a "Karen" persona and his "Mob Ties" image.

He further raised concerns about Drake's choice to pursue legal recourse in response to a diss track, arguing that such actions may detract from the core values of the hip-hop genre.

"As a diss track king, as a n***a who loves to get on the mic and tell lies about my opponent, horrible things get said [in rap beefs], man," Budden said. "I just don't like that Karen is [playing]-both-sides, the aggressor and the victim."

"There's no unity in Hip-Hop, none of y'all know what culture means—actually, they've been telling y'all what culture means 'cause they own the s**t."

While Budden acknowledged Drake's legal right to sue, he predicted that such a move could tarnish the rapper's career.

"No other artist would think about doing it because it's the end of your career. The same way this is going to be the end of his career," he claimed.