Tate McRae's Insanely High Heels in Her 'Sports Car' Music Video Are Half Stiletto Half Skyscraper

Tate McRae is a budding fashion icon in the latest music video for her song "Sports Car."

The video dropped at midnight on Jan. 24 and it set the internet ablaze with its racy, but fashion-toward visuals that had many taken aback. In the beginning of the video, McRae wears an animal-print bodysuit paired with gloves.

Her look is then completed with nude lips, contoured cheekbones, and giant hoop earrings. The singer later showed off a more racy side in the clip when she wore a pair of micro shorts and paired them with a white bralette.

To add more detail in a different look, McRae covered herself in a white veil.

However, it was one look in the video that captured fans' attention the most and it involved comically high heels. They appear to be part stiletto mixed with half skyscraper.

The shoes caught the attention of the internet.

"Yo, those kicks are so sky-high, they're giving my funny bone a neck cramp! Tate McRae's style game is straight up on another level," one X user wrote.

Yo, those kicks are so sky-high, they're giving my funny bone a neck cramp! Tate McRae's style game is straight up on another level — Vijayabishek A (@pookiemeow) January 23, 2025

"How do you walk in these shoes?" another questioned.

how do you walk in these shoes? 👀 — Cafe Casino (@CafeCasinoLV) January 24, 2025

"Okay she definitely absolutely finally served," another chimed in.

Okay she definitely absolutely finally served — videos da natureza 🐸 (@naturezatododia) January 23, 2025

"Icon level: 2010 Gaga," added another.

icon level: 2010 gaga — bpx (@bratslaps) January 24, 2025

"Sports Car" is the third single from McRae's upcoming album So Close to What. She previously spoke to Vogue about the album ahead of the release of the "Sports Car" video, sharing that the album is unlike anything that she has done before.

"With this album, there's a lot of experimenting. It's way more daring lyrically and musically than anything I've ever put out before. I feel like it was such an exciting thing for me to do, to be able to sit in the chair in the opening and be the watcher," McRae began.

"Being in my position, I'm opening the doors for everyone to judge and watch me and put out their opinion of me. This video felt like I was taking back control and owning it, because this time I get to judge myself and see the different sides of me first. You can do it later, but I get to do it first," she added.

So Close to What is out on Feb. 21 and will be her third studio album.