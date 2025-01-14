Kanye West Declares Himself 'The GOAT of All GOATs' as He Flexes $2M in 24 Hours from Yeezy Earnings

Kanye West has proclaimed himself as the ultimate "GOAT of all GOATs," once again directing his focus towards Adidas as he boasted about the massive earnings garnered from the latest Yeezy release.

The controversial "Donda" rapper made a bold statement in now-deleted Instagram posts, boasting about the impressive sales figures of over $2 million within a single day for his latest fashion release, SL-01.

He accompanied his words with a striking display of revenue totaling $2,339,096, saying, "I don't collab. No paid ads. I am the Yon. Yeezy over everything. If you design and don't work at Yeezy close your dirty a** laptop and go to bed."

Ye said:



Independent I don't collab https://yzy-https://t.co/IBUXKRaDlW No paid ads I am the Yon Yeezy over everything If you design and you don't work at Yeezy close your dirty ass laptop and go to bed pic.twitter.com/DTXejuCEsy — YEFANATICS (@yefanatics) January 14, 2025

Persisting in his claim to superiority, West confidently proclaimed himself as the "Greatest of All Time" across various domains, such as music production, album creation, fashion design, social media curation, and financial success, symbolizing his self-proclaimed title with an iconic image of a goat.

Disregarding speculations about financial struggles or cloning allegations, he humorously quipped, "Do this sound like a clone?"

West also referenced his 2005 Grammy Awards speech saying, "EVERYBODY WANTED TO KNOW WHAT WOULD HAPPEN IF YE NEVER GOT MONEY AGAIN I GUESS WE'LL NEVER FUCKING KNOOOOW WE'LL NEVER EVER EVER FUCKING KNOOOOOOOW I'M RICH FOREVER AND EVER IN EVERY LIFETIME."

The "College Dropout" hitmaker also made jest of his former business associates Adidas with the words, "I was just wondering that. What adidas sell today," accompanied by a snapshot of a fan's playful remark about the athletic apparel giant's merchandise.

Kanye busy trolling adidas on instagram 😂 pic.twitter.com/H5NN3q8gz2 — steven (@stvnvwrld) January 14, 2025

Concluding his tirade, West confidently declared his eternal wealth, proclaiming, "I'm rich forever and ever in every lifetime," and reiterated his commitment to following solely his own guidance.

Priced at a flat rate of $20 each, every piece in the most recent Yeezy lineup offers affordable style, whether it be a cozy hoodie or a trendy pair of socks.

This comes amid a resurgence in West's social media presence, with him showcasing his YZY clothing brand and dropping hints about his highly-anticipated "Bully" album.

Early this week, the dad-of-four gave a sneak peek of his upcoming project on Instagram. One post featured WRLDFMS Tony Williams, while the other suggested a potential reunion with Mike Dean.

These visuals appear to be connected to West's iconic Yeezy Season 3 presentation at Madison Square Garden, where he also hosted a listening event for "Life of Pablo" back in February 2016.

Ever since the release of "The College Dropout," Williams, West's cousin, has been a constant presence in his life. Dean, who was instrumental in the production of "Donda," seemed to have drifted apart from West by 2022.

However, recent signs suggest a potential reunion following their absence from "Vultures" albums.

BULLY - NEW SONG | NEW SNIPPET 👀👀https://t.co/50cUvl7cIS — YEFANATICS (@yefanatics) January 14, 2025