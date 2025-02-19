Tate McRae Reveals Studio Tension While Working With The Kid Laroi on New Album

Tate McRae is gearing up for the release of her third studio album, So Close to What. While the project represents a significant milestone in her career, one collaboration proved to be more challenging than expected.

During a recent Spotify listening event in Los Angeles, Tate McRae shared insights into the creative tension she experienced while collaborating with her boyfriend, The Kid Laroi, on their track "I Know Love."

According to Billboard, McRae admitted that recording the track together was an unusual experience for them as a couple. "It was a really funny process because me and Laroi have never really, like, taken each other seriously," she revealed.

"You know when you're in a relationship and you sing around each other, but you don't really, like, sing? So it was a little stressful being in the studio singing and writing in front of him, but it was a cool experience to watch him in his process."

The discomfort of collaborating so closely with a romantic partner added pressure to the recording sessions.

While both artists are known for their success in the music industry, combining their creative approaches led to moments of uncertainty.

Why Tate McRae Says Working With Boyfriend The Kid Laroi on New Album Was ‘A Little Stressful’ https://t.co/zpl4Ko37VB — billboard pride (@billboardpride) February 19, 2025

The Kid Laroi Collab Pushes Tate McRae to New Limits

McRae described the process as both nerve-wracking and rewarding, noting that she had to push herself outside of her comfort zone.

Despite the tension, the final product showcases their chemistry in a way that fans are eager to hear. "I Know Love" blends McRae's signature emotional depth with The Kid Laroi's distinct sound, creating a track that stands out on So Close to What.

Tate McRae encountered multiple challenges while working on her album, including an unexpected leak of several songs earlier this year.

The setback was frustrating and left her feeling devastated, as she initially felt powerless over the situation.

However, instead of letting it discourage her, she channeled that frustration into motivation, using the experience as fuel to create new music.

To regain control, McRae returned to the studio and added fresh songs to the project, including "Like I Do" and "Bloodonmyhands."

She emphasized that some of the leaked versions weren't even finished, making it even harder to accept that they were out in the world before she was ready, People said.

Now, with So Close to What set to drop on Feb. 21, McRae is looking forward to sharing the final, polished versions of her songs with fans. Her upcoming "Miss Possessive Tour," kicking off in March, will give audiences a chance to experience the new album live.