Gavin Rossdale Mourns the Death of His Mother After 'Long, Torturous Fight'

Gavin Rossdale is mourning the loss of his mother, Barbara Stephan.

The singer shared the news that his mother has died in an emotional post to his Instagram account. Her cause of death remains unknown at this time, but Rossdale referred to her death as a "torturous fight."

"Tuesday 28th Jan at 5pm I lost my mama. After a long tortuous fight she left us," the Bush frontman's post began.

"It's hard to put into words the bond we had and the void she leaves. The world feels lonelier and today the journey seems longer and more uphill," Rossdale continued.

Despite his loss, Rossdale shared that he's taking solace in knowing that his mom will be with him on the spiritual level even if she is gone physically.

"I know she is with me at all times because that is the way with love and loss. We carry those who we love yet cannot see. That is my comfort," he wrote.

"I send you all my love," his post concluded.

The post included several pictures of his mother over the years.

Meanwhile, Bush was set to play a show at the Grand Sierra Resort and Casino on Feb. 1. However, it has since been cancelled with a family emergency being cited as the reason.

Rossdale lost his father, Douglas, in 2018. He was 93 years old at the time of his death.