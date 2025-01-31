Meghan Trainor Thrilled For Upcoming Breast Surgery After Breastfeeding Woes: 'These Don't Make Milk'

Meghan Trainor has opened up about her struggles in breastfeeding and her excitement over getting breast surgery,

In an exclusive interview with People, Trainor disclosed how big of a deal the surgery was for her.

The candidness of the "Like I'm Gonna Lose You" singer was further emphasized when she jokingly remarked, "I think I was born with saggy boobs."

"I swear, they were always looking at the ground. So this is a big deal for me. I'm getting a boob job. I'm getting a lift."

Trainor then revealed that her plan to go under the needle was due to her struggles in breastfeeding.

The 31-year-old songstress shared the challenges in breastfeeding her sons Riley, 3, and Barry, who's currently 18-months-old.

"These don't make milk," Trainor confessed. "So when I have more children, these don't make milk anyways. So it's time to lift my boobs, I'm so excited."

This isn't the first time Trainor has been open regarding her experiences with cosmetics and body-related challenges. Previously, the "Dear Future Husband" hitmaker has also confessed to getting too much Botox treatment, which affected her ability to beam a full smile.

"I messed up. I've had Botox a handful of times, just a few times, just up here, just my forehead," she said.

"Someone convinced me that if you did a lip flip, that you could have a beautiful flip on your upper lip, and I could have one for the first time in my whole 30 years of living? It was not true, right? Also, I cannot smile anymore."