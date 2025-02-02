Doechii Says 'Don't Allow Any Stereotypes' As She Becomes Third Woman to Win Best Rap Album at 2025 Grammys

Doechii cemented her place in music history on Sunday night, becoming only the third woman ever to win Best Rap Album at the 67th Annual Grammy Awards. The Tampa-born rapper took home the honor for her critically acclaimed mixtape, Alligator Bites Never Heal.

The significance of the moment was not lost on Doechii, as she accepted the award from Cardi B, who was the last woman to win in the category for Invasion of Privacy in 2019. The first female artist to win Best Rap Album was Lauryn Hill in 1999 for The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill.

Dressed in a custom Thom Browne ensemble, a nod to the designer who has championed her rise in recent years, Doechii took the stage to deliver a heartfelt acceptance speech.

"I don't wanna make this long, but this category was introduced in 1989 and only two women have won— Lauryn Hill — wait, three women have won! Lauryn Hill, Cardi B, and Doechii!" she exclaimed, drawing applause from the star-studded audience. "I put my heart and my soul into this mixtape—I went through so much and I dedicated myself to sobriety and God told me I would be rewarded, and he would show me just how good it can get."

Doechii continued her speech with an inspiring message to her fans and young women watching the ceremony, encouraging them to pursue their dreams fearlessly.

"I know that there is some black girl out there, so many black women out there that are watching me right now, and I wanna tell you, you can do it. Anything is possible. Don't allow anybody to project any stereotypes on you that tell you that you can't be here, that you're too dark or that you're not smart enough or that you're too dramatic or you're too loud. You are exactly who you need to be, to be right where you are and I'm a testimony."

The rapper's win underscores the evolving landscape of the hip-hop industry, where female artists continue to break barriers and redefine the genre's future.