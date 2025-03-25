Doechii's Spotify Monthly Listeners Resurfaces Industry Plant Allegations: 'Worst Industry Plant Ever'

Doechii has another hit on her hands with her viral song "Anxiety," but she cannot shake the industry plant allegations.

In a viral post to X, one user shared a screenshot of Doechii's Spotify Monthly listener count.

"This has to be botted at least to a certain extent," they shared, suggesting that some of the listeners were bots and not actual fans.

Others agreed with the sentiment that bots were the cause for her monthly listener count.

"Anxiety gotta be botted cause that song ain't allat," another added.

Others brought up allegations that she was an industry plant with the recent success she has been having.

"Holy industry plant," someone shared.

"Worst industry plant ever," another shared.

​In the music industry, the term industry plant refers to an artist who appears to have achieved independent success but has been strategically positioned by record labels or industry insiders.

This label suggests a manufactured rise to fame, undermining perceptions of an organic rise to fame. The growth of streaming platforms has introduced the use of bots -- automated programs designed to inflate streaming numbers artificially.

These bots can create the illusion of popularity by generating fake streams, thereby boosting an artist's visibility on charts and playlists, seemingly bolstering the industry plant title.

Still, Doechii has had a meteoric rise to fame over the last year. The 26-year-old Florida native released her mixtape 'Alligator Bites Never Heal,' which would go on to win the Grammy Award for Best Rap Album, becoming the third female to do so after Lauryn Hill and Cardi B.

She has gone on to win Billboard's 2025 Woman of the Year. She has gone on to extend her fame by releasing her viral song "Anxiety," which has gone on to become a top 10 hit on the Hot 100 chart.