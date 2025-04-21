Doechii Reveals SZA Gave Her 'the Courage' to Breakup With Her Ex: 'She Inspired Me'

Doechii revealed that SZA can be very persuasive, especially when it came to a past relationship that the rapper had.

Doechii sat down for an expansive new interview where she revealed how SZA helped her move on from a past relationship and credited one of SZA's albums in particular.

"I was 18, and I was dating a guy who just wasn't very supportive of my music, and it really stifled me. I stopped writing because he was just like, 'That's not cool.' I took his opinion way too seriously when really he just didn't get it. I remember listening to SZA's 'Ctrl' for the first time and it literally gave me the courage to break up with him," Doechii told Cosmopolitan.

The rapper also shared how SZA inspired her music as well.

"I only bring that up because she inspired me to be vulnerable through my music in a way that I didn't think I could be," Doechii added.

'Ctrl' is SZA's debut studio album and was released in 2017. The project has since been credited as a defining moment in R&B. The project was a commercial success too and peaked at No. 3 on the Billboard 200 chart and led to multiple Platinum-certified songs.

Doechii has risen to fame over the last year thanks to her mixtape 'Alligator Bites Never Heal,' which went on to make Doechii the third woman to win Best Rap Album at the Grammy Awards. She has experienced recent commercial success with the release of her song "Anxiety," which became her first top 10 hit on the Hot 100 chart.