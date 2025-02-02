Ariana Grande Snubbed Grammys 2025 Despite 3 Major Nominations, But Why?

Despite her three nominations, Ariana Grande decided to forgo the 2025 Grammys after attending significant award ceremonies this year for her performance in Wicked.

Cynthia Erivo, her co-star from Wicked, is there for the award event, nevertheless.

This evening, Grande is competing for Best Pop Vocal Album (Eternal Sunshine), Best Pop Duo/Group Performance (The Boy Is Mine with Brandy and Monica), and Best Dance Pop Recording (Yes, And?).

She was thought to have been left out of the three most important categories, though: Song of the Year, Record of the Year, and Album of the Year.

Is this the reason why she decided to snub the star-studded awarding event?

According to Elle magazine, however, she might be really tired and has decided to prioritize acting in the meantime.

To recall, Grande has earlier spoken to Variety about why she ultimately scrapped the idea of touring this year.

"I was considering a mini-tour between the Wicked films, but I've decided to prioritize acting for now," she said. "Performing will always be a part of my life, but I want to focus on this chapter of storytelling through film."

Fans need not despair that she's leaving music for good, though.

In the same interview, she also revealed that a deluxe version of Eternal Sunshine will include a couple of new songs.

"It's a very special project," Grande said. "I'm out there so much right now. I want to let my children miss me for two seconds. I'm excited to surprise them with it at some point, but I'm still mulling over the timing in my head. It's not the end of 'Peaches' just yet, but she's going in the closet for a minute."