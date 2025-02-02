Lady Gaga Dominates the 2025 Grammys With New Single 'Abracadabra' and Surprise Video Premiere

Lady Gaga is making the 2025 Grammys her stage in more ways than one. The pop icon had already been celebrating her win alongside Bruno Mars for their chart-topping collaboration Die With A Smile as theBest Pop Duo/Group Performance, but she took things to the next level with a stunning live performance and an unexpected musical surprise.

A Surprise Video Premiere and New Single During the Grammys

Gaga wasn't done surprising fans. During a commercial break, she stunned viewers by unveiling a high-production music video for Abracadabra, a brand-new song from her upcoming album Mayhem. The video played on screens inside the Crypto.com Arena instantly ignited excitement among fans and attendees alike.

While the mid-Grammys premiere had been hinted at in advance, the song's title remained a mystery until the big reveal. This surprise drop followed Gaga's announcement last week that Mayhem is set to release on March 7.

Shortly after the on-air premiere, Gaga officially dropped the single and video online, sending social media into a frenzy. The reaction was immediate, with fans taking to X to praise the song's infectious energy and visuals.

NO ONE CAN DO A BETTER DARK POP SONG AND VISUALS THAN LADY GAGA pic.twitter.com/B9DGBQfNeQ — pop culture gal (@allurequinn) February 3, 2025

OH MY GOD ABRACADABRA SOUNDS LIKE VINTAGE LADY GAGA MOTHA MONSTA IS BACK YALL #GRAMMYs pic.twitter.com/QGBVGagj1m — 𝐢𝐦𝐚𝐧𝐢 𝟑.𝟎 🫧 (@positionsmafiaa) February 3, 2025

Gaga on 'Mayhem': A Return to Her Pop Roots

In previous interviews, Gaga has spoken candidly about the creative process behind Mayhem, describing it as both a personal and artistic journey.

"It started as me facing my fear of returning to the pop music my earliest fans loved," she shared. "The process felt like reassembling a shattered mirror: even if you can't put the pieces back together perfectly, you can create something beautiful and whole in its own new way."

Lady Gaga at the #GRAMMYs on her new album ‘MAYHEM’:



“Get ready to dance.” pic.twitter.com/7xPcUdyif4 — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) February 3, 2025

With Abracadabra now out and Mayhem on the horizon, Gaga has officially kicked off a new era—one that already has the music world buzzing.

Gaga and Bruno Mars Shine with "California Dreamin'" Performance

Teaming up with Mars once again, the duo delivered a breathtaking rendition of California Dreamin' by The Mamas & The Papas. Their soulful and cinematic take on the 1965 classic earned a standing ovation from the audience, solidifying their status as one of the night's biggest highlights.