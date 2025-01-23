2025 Oscars: Selena Gomez Snubbed While Ariana Grande 'Cannot Stop Crying' Over First Acting Nomination

The 2025 Oscar nominations have been unveiled and there are a few shocks and surprises when it comes to stars who do double duty as both actors and singers.

The film leading the nominations at this year's ceremony is Emilia Pérez, which garnered 13 nominations across various categories, including Best Picture, Best Actress (Karla Sofía Gascón) and Best Supporting Actress (Zoe Saldaña) and more. However, missing from the list of nominees was Selena Gomez who went into awards season as a favorite.

Leading up to the 2025 Oscar nominations announcement, Gomez had received a nomination at the British Academy Film Awards for Best Supporting actress for her role and was also nominated for a Best Actress award at the Cannes Film Festival. She also received a Golden Globe nomination as well as a Screen Actors Guild Award nomination. Many of these awards are often considered a precursor to how the Oscar nominations will pan out, so it was shocking that Gomez was left out of the list of nominations.

Previously, Gomez's work was met with criticism by actor Eugenio Derbez, who called out the singer's Spanish speaking skills in Emilia Pérez.

"I was there [watching the movie] with people, and every time a scene came [with her in it], we looked at each other to say, 'Wow, what is this?" he said on the Hablando de Cine podcast.

"I feel she doesn't know what she is saying, and if she doesn't know what she's saying, she can't give her acting any nuance. And that is why her performance is not only unconvincing but uncomfortable," the actor elaborated.

Derbez has since apologized for his words after Gomez responded to his criticism.

"I understand where you are coming from..I'm sorry I did the best I could with the time I was given. Doesn't take away from how much work and heart I put into this movie," she wrote on X.

Derbez responded, "Dear Selena, I truly apologize for my careless comments. They are indefensible and go against everything I stand for. As Latinos, we should always support one another. There's no excuse. I was wrong, and I deeply admire your career and your kind heart."

"Emilia Pérez deserves to be celebrated, not diminished by my thoughtless remarks. I'm walking away from this with an important lesson learned. While I understand if you cannot accept my apology, please know it comes from the heart," he continued.

On the other hand, fellow singer Ariana Grande is celebrating her first acting Oscar nomination, thanks to her getting nominated for her role as Glinda in Wicked. Grande reacted to the big news on Instagram, sharing a childhood photo of herself dressed as Dorothy from The Wizard of Oz.

"I cannot stop crying, to no one's surprise. I'm humbled and deeply honored to be in such brilliant company and sharing this with tiny ari who sat and studied Judy Garland singing 'Somewhere Over the Rainbow' just before the big, beautiful bubble entered. i'm so proud of you, tiny. Thank you again, from the bottom of my heart, for this acknowledgement @theacademy," she shared.

Grande was also a front-runner for many of the award shows leading up to the Oscar nominations. She, too, received Best Supporting Actress nominations including a Best Actress in a Supporting Role Golden Globe nomination, a BAFTA nomination for Best Actress in a Supporting Role and a SAG Award nomination.