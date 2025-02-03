Benson Boone Apologizes For His Obvious Crotch Grab During His Grammys Performance

Benson Boone had the internet spiraling after his performance at the 2025 Grammy Awards when he was caught adjusting his package at the end of the song.

Now, the singer has cleared the air about the moment and shared why he had to adjust himself on the stage.

In a post to his Instagram Stories after the event, Boone clarified that the outfit he was wearing was "extremely restricting."

"Sorry for adjusting my jumpsuit so aggressively on stage tonight. That thing was extremely restricting in some areas," his post read.

While at the Grammys, Boone performed his hit song "Beautiful Things," which became a top 10 staple all throughout the year in 2024. When he was on stage at the crypto.com Arena, Boone wore a custom fit sparkly blue jumpsuit that hugged his body.

However, at the end of his performance, which included a backflip, the singer reached down and adjusted his crotch.

After the video went viral of his performance, the internet had plenty to say.

"Bring back shame and class," comment one person.

"He fixed his little Benson," another added.

"Absolutely no decorum whatsoever," chimed in another.

"Wait... Does Benson's crotch have its own website and media manager yet?!?!" questioned another.

Boone was nominated for Best New Artist and his fellow nominees also performed at the show. Chappell Roan, Sabrina Carpenter, Teddy Swims, Raye, Shaboozey, Doechii and Khruangbin all performed their own songs as well, though Roan would be the one going home with the prize of the Best New Artist award.

However, the big award of the night, Album of the Year, went to Beyoncé and her acclaimed Cowboy Carter album. The project became her first album ever to win in the category after previous nominations for projects such as Lemonade and her self-titled albums.