Kanye West Spotted In L.A., Reunites With A$AP Rocky Amid Amid Legal Troubles

After an epic whirlwind tour through multiple continents with his wife Bianca Censori, Kanye West is back in America—Los Angeles, to be exact—and is already spending time with A$AP Rocky.

The "genius" hip-hop artist, known for making controversial remarks, was seen Thursday night at the home of the "L$D" hitmaker, who is currently in DTLA for his high-profile assault trial.

However, as reported by TMZ, sources close to the artists say West is back in town to support his old friend through this tough time.

The outlet said that, earlier in the day, West was seen driving around the city in a series of fancy cars with his manager, John Monopoly. They hit up a West Hollywood studio, where a merry-looking West is seen surrounded by his team after a string of weeks abroad.

Bianca Censori, who joined West on his travels, is said to be recovering from the jet lag. She's also mapping out her next high-fashion stops Stateside, insiders told TMZ.

As the artist returned, fans and observers alike were excited about West's prospective projects and collaborations that he might release in Los Angeles.

A$AP Rocky opened up about having a hand in the creative process of Kanye West's then-upcoming (and still upcoming) album Yeezus back in 2013.

While ultimately not included on the album's final version, the Harlem rapper told NME that he was present when West was cooking in the studio.

Rocky also added in as statement, "He's a great artist, so working with him was a blessing."

"I went to his studio at his house. His new work is really revolutionary."

The album features Frank Ocean and Bon Iver and was released in June of that year when it entered No. 1 in the UK.

Last year, he was singing gushy tunes about Kanye in an interview with YouTube channel Phenobars when he explained the influence Ye had on him.

"What I will say about Kanye is that me being younger than him and stuff like that, he embraced me for a while. When I first got into the game, there was a lot of animosity," Rocky said.

"I just don't like this industry—man, they're just weird to me, they creep me out."

He continued, "I guess with him, he was just one of those dudes who inspired me as a kid. In private, he gives props. He's the type of dude that if you're doing something dope, he's going to reach out and give you credit, like, 'Yo, that's dope.'"