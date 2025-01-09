Lily Allen is getting candid about her mental health, echoing sentiments she had made previously.

The singer shared that she is struggling mentally during her podcast, Miss Me?

"I'm just so... I'm really not in a good place. I know I've been talking about it for months, but I've been spiraling and spiraling and spiraling and it's got out of control," she said. Allen went on to describe how she has issues with public events, having to once leave a Christmas party because of a panic attack.

"I tried, I mean, I came to the Christmas lunch, the 'Miss Me?' Christmas lunch, and I had a panic attack and had to go home. I went to see something at the theater the other night with my [friends] Carlo and Claire, and I had to leave at halftime," she revealed.

To help reset her mental health, Allen is planning on taking a break.

"I'm going away next week. You're not gonna hear me for a few weeks, listeners," she said before denying that she was going to rehab.

Allen previously shared that she had stopped eating in December amid her ongoing mental health struggles.

"I've been going through a tough time over the last few months and my eating has become an issue," she said, according to the 'Daily Mail.'

"My body's, like, a few steps behind me," she said of her connection between her mind and body when it came to her eating.

The "Smile" singer revealed her ADHD struggles have contributed to her eating issues.

"My therapist and I talk about it, and she says, 'How long has this been going on?' And I said, 'Well, about three years really,' " Allen explained.

Allen's recent comments come amid speculation that her marriage to Stranger Things actor David Harbor is on the rocks.

It was previously reported that Allen had joined the exclusive dating app Raya. However, a separate report claimed that Allen joined the app looking for women to look for her husband's dating profile on the app.

"Lily only rejoined Raya to try to figure out whether he was seeing someone," a source told 'Radar Online.' "Lily has never even looked at anyone since she met David. She is devastated. He broke up with Lily a month ago. He was meant to be on holiday with her in Kenya over Christmas."

While there have been rumors about her relationship to Harbor ending, the claims have been unsubstantiated and the couple has not made a public statement regarding their martial status.