Kanye West Ignores Bianca Censori's Singing As She Struggles for His Attention in Daring Barely-There Outfit

At a Grammy afterparty on Sunday night, Bianca Censori made an awkward attempt to get her rapper husband Kanye West's attention, which quickly became a viral moment.

At the Living Room Club, Kanye West's wife was filmed singing passionately to Adele's "Rolling in the Deep" while wearing nothing but a sheer black bodysuit from Kanye's womenswear collection, going braless and pantyless in an effort to grab his attention.

Kanye West and Bianca Censori at the Grammys after party last night



The 47-year-old artist, however, appeared completely disinterested, paying no attention to Bianca Censori as she sang. Instead, he was seen absorbed in his phone, scrolling through the screen with an indifferent expression.

Despite her efforts to engage him, West remained unresponsive, creating an awkward and telling moment that many interpreted as dismissive. The contrast between Censori's bold, attention-grabbing performance and West's apparent lack of interest only fueled further speculation about the dynamics of their relationship.

In a shocking and quite humiliating move, West grabbed the microphone from his wife, appearing very unimpressed by her performance.

Public reaction remains uncertain, but many are growing tired of West constantly showcasing Censori in barely-there outfits at public events, sparking debates about control and influence in their relationship.

West Publicly Humiliated Censori at the Grammys?

Some people were affronted by the fact that Censori attended the Grammys 2025 almost nude, saying she violated the dress code. Still, others said this was just one of the series of humiliating things West has subjected his wife to within the past year.

Recently, Armie Hammer's ex-wife, Elizabeth Chambers, accused West of "humiliating" Censori at the Grammy Awards by parading her nearly naked.

As reported by Independent UK, in the post that has since expired, she shared a video of West and Censori on the red carpet. She said, "If this brief interaction looked comfortable, balanced, and consensual to you, that's concerning."

She added, "I've spent the past almost two years hosting and producing our show about coercion, control, and toxicity in relationships on @investigationdiscovery and this ticks all the boxes."

Many fans also took to social media to express their disgust at the fact that Censori was being attacked for her skimpy outfit, not West.

Kanye, the classic abuser he is, is putting Bianca through a public humiliation ritual. Sexual coercion, sadism, domination by fear. Kanye taking out his aggrieved male entitlement rage from being rejected by Kim - on his new wife. https://t.co/C3Pcj8al41 — Elle Kamihira (@J42doc) February 3, 2025