Gracie Abrams Wants People to Stop Talking About Her Abs: 'Shut Up!'

Gracie Abrams is standing firm on her body boundaries.

The 25-year-old "That's So True" singer sat down with Cosmopolitan for a candid interview that included the discourse surrounding her fit physique, and she made it clear that she wants everyone to stop talking about her abs and her workout routine.

"It has gotten kind of out of hand. There's no end to the discourse on women's bodies, like Jesus f--king Christ! Shut up! It's not complicated! It's not your body. I don't have a routine. I swear on my life," she told the outlet.

However, Abrams did admit that she feels her sexiest when she is strong physically. But she admitted that her relationship with fitness, in particular Pilates, went too far at one point.

"To be honest, I feel the sexiest when I feel the strongest physically. I'm someone who notices a difference in my mood on the days I've worked out versus not. It's a relationship I work on with myself often. During COVID, when we were all home, I started doing Pilates workout videos in an obsessed way and it became unhealthy," she said.

"I would have people who have known me forever and who I trust and love being like, 'Are you good?'" she added about how she knew she may have had a problem. "We all grew up with so many expectations on our bodies. I have had to work really hard to unpack all of it, and since I have the privilege of being onstage in front of so many young people every night, I want to be a person that I'm proud of."

Abrams has had a successful last year, her song "That's So True" became her first top 10 hit on the Hot 100 chart and she opened for Taylor Swift on Swift's Eras Tour. When asked about she feels as a "Taydaughter," Abrams asserted that they are two very different artists, but that nobody is shaping pop culture like Swift is.

"I couldn't be more different from Taylor. We are different in all the ways that my friends and I are different or that you and I are different. Taylor is an athlete, a brilliant businessperson, and a genius writer. She's a grounded human being who makes time for everyone in her life," Abrams began.

"It's been really cool to be in the orbit of a person like her. There's also nothing that comes close to what she has done. People will still gaslight her and her capabilities and all this s**t. But please point me to one man who has come close to defining pop culture in this way. There is nothing! But people are not ready for that conversation," she added.

Her and Swift were recently nominated for a Grammy award for their collaboration called "Us" from Abrams' album The Secret of Us, and Abrams revealed that she once introduced a person she was dating to Swift.

"Yes. And last year when I was breaking up with my then-boyfriend, after talking to Taylor, I felt very backed by my decision. I felt deep support. Talking to her helped me maintain my stance in the breakup. And, of course, her songs help me through any breakup. They're all one big love poem," Abrams revealed.

The singer has since moved on with Irish actor Paul Mescal, whom she has been linked to since June 2024. Prior to her relationship with Mescal, she was in an on-and-off relationship with songwriter Blake Slatkin and she was also rumored to have dated Dylan O'Brien. O'Brien starred in Swift's video for "All Too Well."